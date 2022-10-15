Malayalam Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan Shares First Look Poster of Bullet Diaries

Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan is slowly emerging as a star after amazing performances in films Udal, Prakashan Parakkatte and others. Banking on this popularity, he has been roped in for writer-director Santosh Mandoor’s Bullet Diaries. Dhyan recently shared the official poster of this film on Facebook.

Sharing the poster he wrote, “Endless passion for bikes… Here is the first look poster of my new movie #BulletDiaries."

Fans conveyed their best wishes to him for this movie. A user admired the fact that the Thira actor is churning out films quickly.

Reportedly, Bullet Diaries will be a thriller film which narrates the story of Raju Joseph. He is extremely passionate about bikes. Raju’s bonding with his favourite bike forms the crux of the movie Bullet Diaries. According to reports, actress Prayaga Martin is paired opposite Dhyan. Bullet Diaries went on floors on January 15.

Ranji Panicker, Johnny Antony, Salim Kumar and others have also essayed important roles in this film. Faisal Ali has handled the photography. Ranjan Abraham is associated with Bullet Diaries editing. Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri and Rafeeq Ahmed have curated lyrics which are set to music by Shaan Rahman. Nobin Thomas, Pramod Mattummal and Minu Thomas have produced Bullet Diaries under B3M creations banner.

Besides Bullet Diaries, Dhyan also played an important character in the film Sayanna Varthakal directed by Arun Chandu. Sayanna Varthakal revolves around the story of an independent journalist Dennis who interviews whistle blower Ravi Kumar. Ravi decides to become a whistleblower after he finds it difficult to run his education centre owing to unlawful activities. He chooses the independent TV channel of Dennis for exposing these illegal works. Despite boasting of a strong storyline, Sayanna Varthakal couldn’t be successful at the box office.

