Malayalam Actor Dileep Booked for Alleged Planning 'To Kill’ Officer Probing 2017 Sexual Assault Case: Report

Kerala actor Dileep has been embroiled in yet another controversy. The actor, who has been investigated for an alleged sexual assault and abduction of an actress in 2017, has been booked for allegedly planning to kill the officer probing him in the case. The case is in its final stages.

According to Indianexpress.com, the crime branch of the Kerala Police has lodged a new case against Dileep on Sunday. The FIR also mentions five others, including Dileep’s brother Anoop and his brother-in-law Suraj. The FIR follows the deposition of director Balachandrakumar who told the police that Dileep had conspired to “annihilate the investigating officer and his team members".

“… pointing his fingers at the visuals of A V George (then Kochi city police commissioner), Dileep said you five officials are going to suffer… Sojan, Sudarasan, Sandhya, Baiju Poulose, then you. The hand of Sudarasan, who manhandled me, should be chopped off," the FIR said, quoting Balachandrakumar. “Dileep’s brother-in-law Suraj said tomorrow when Baiju Poulose is going, in the event of a truck or a lorry hitting him… we have to look for Rs 1.50 crore…’’ the FIR added.

Advertisement

The report also mentioned that the conspiracy to target the police officers involved in the investigation took place at Dileep’s Aluva house in November 2017, a month after he was granted bail in the sexual assault case. The FIR comes two weeks after Balachandrakumar claimed that Dileep had access to visuals of the sexual assault on the actress before it was presented in court. Speaking with a TV channel, the director added that Dileep was close to the prime accused in the case, Sunil Kumar alias Pulsor Suni. Sunil was a driver in the film industry.

The director has handed over 24 audio clips to the investigating officer, of which two allegedly feature the accused talking about attacking the officer. The special investigation team is likely to record Balachandrakumar’s statement.

Advertisement

Dileep and the five others have been booked under numerous sections of the IPC, including 116 (abetment), 118 (concealing design to commit offense), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

The Malayalee actor was arrested in 2017 after the victim — an actor who worked in numerous South film industries — was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours. The incident reportedly took place on February 17, 2017, and the act was filmed by some of the accused to blackmail the victim. Dileep was arrested in connection with the case and was subsequently released on bail.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Neethu S)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.