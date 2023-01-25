Malayalam superstar Dileep is all set to collaborate with the Udal director Ratheesh Reghunandan for his upcoming film which will be 148th in his filmography. This movie will be officially launched on January 27 this year in Cochin, Kerala, and it will go on floors for shooting on January 28 in Kottayam. As of now, there are no updates regarding the title of the film but it is expected that the makers will unveil it soon. Prominent actress Nitha Pillai will be reportedly playing the female lead in this untitled project.

In addition to this untitled venture, Dileep is all pumped up for his most ambitious project to date titled Voice Of Sathyanathan. It was wrapped up last year on September 21. This film has been shot across some of the well-known locations in Palakkad, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. Helmed by the veteran talented director Raffi, Voice Of Sathyanathan’s script has been penned down by the director himself. Veteran actor Anupam Kher will also be seen playing a key role in this Dileep starrer. Anupam Kher has previously appeared in several Malayalam films such as Praja, Pranayam and Kalimannu.

Apart from Anupam, Voice Of Sathyanathan boasts of an ensemble star cast of well-known actors like Jagapathi Babu, Joju George, Siddique, Prakash Raj, Makarand Deshpande, Johny Antony and Jaffer Sadiq. There were reports that Voice of Sathyanathan will release in November or December last year but as of now, the film is yet to hit the cinema halls. A top-notch star cast has piqued the levels of curiosity for Voice Of Sathyanathan among moviegoers. Dileep’s fans will be looking forward to seeing whether the film would live up to those expectations or not.

The 148th yet-to-be-titled project and Voice of Sathyanathan are some of the films which can prove to be game-changers for Dileep whose career has recently seen a few underwhelming performances.

