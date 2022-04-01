Malayalam Actor Jagadish's Wife Passes Away At 61

Malayalam actor Jagadish’s wife Dr. P Rema passed away on Friday morning in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. She was 61. Reportedly, Rema was ill for quite some time. However, the exact reason for her death is not yet known. “Rema has been unwell for some time now and passed away peacefully," said the actor as cited by India TV.

Dr. P Rema is survived by her actor-husband Jagadish and her two daughters Dr. Remya Jagadish, who is a professor at Nagercoil Medical College in Tamil Nadu and Dr. Soumya Jagadish who is a psychiatrist. Dr. Narendran Nayyar IPS and Dr. Praveen Panicker are Rema’s son-in-law. Dr. Rema’s last rites will take place today at 4 PM in Thycaud Shanthi Kavadam.

The actor’s wife was the former head of the forensic department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. She was also involved in investigating several high-profile criminal cases in Kerala. Even though she was the wife of a prominent actor, she liked to stay away from the limelight. Earlier, in an interview with an online portal, Rema opened up about the same and mentioned that she likes to maintain her privacy.

Advertisement

Talking about Jagadish, the actor is best known for his comic roles. He worked in at least 50 movies in the 1990s as a lead actor including Mutharamkunnu P.O, Mazha Peyyunnu Maddalam Kottunnu, In Harihar Nagar, and Godfather among others. Recently, Jagadish also made his comeback to television as a host of a popular quiz show. He will be next seen in Marathakam, and Thattukada Muthal Semitheri Vare.

Rest in peace, Dr P Rema!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.