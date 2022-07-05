Malayalam Actor Kunchacko Boban Starrer Nna Thaan Case Kodu’s Teaser Released

Makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Nna Thaan Case Kodu have released the teaser. It is the third feature film of director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. Nna Thaan Case Kodu is a satirical courtroom drama, which shows Kozhummal Rajeevan getting embroiled in a case after a dog bites him.

The 1 minute 27 second teaser shows four players playing a badminton match. Amid this match they get into a heated argument which soon turns into a fight and leads to the murder of a person watching match. The teaser features actor Kunchacko Boban in a courtroom.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu’s surprise quotient has what appealed to the audience a lot. What is the connection behind a signature and a dog bite? Who is the person behind this signature? Also, how is the murder which happened at badminton court connected to Kunchacko’s case? These questions will be answered after the film hits the theatres.

Advertisement

Audiences are quite fascinated by the teaser and hoping that Nna Thaan Case Kodu will be a hit like Nayattu and Pada. Both films starring Kunchacko were successful at box office. Nayattu narrated the lives of three police officers, who were escaping arrest. They are to be punished for the unlawful arrest and torture of a citizen. Pada described the story of how four men call themselves Ayyankali Pada. They hold a Palakkad collector hostage and demand land rights for tribals.

A user wrote that Kunchacko is choosing different roles and will be highly successful in his career.

Nna Thaan Case Kodu is currently at production stage. Gayathrie, Saiju Kurup, Vinay Forrt and Rajesh Madhavan are a part of this film. Moonshot Entertainments and OPM Cinemas have bankrolled this film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.