Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Undergoes Shocking Body Transformation, Fans Stunned

Actor-producer Nivin Pauly has established a stronghold in the Malayalam film industry with films like Premam, Mahaveeryar, Padavettu, and Thuramukham among others. Although the actor proved his mettle in acting, Nivin had to face the brunt of heavy trolling for his weight. Now, the Malayalam star seems to have bounced back stronger, impressing fans with his amazing transformation. Nivin, who was recently spotted at the Dubai airport, seemed to have lost oodles of weight. Pictures of the 38-year-old are getting widely circulated on social media.

Nivin, who starred in three back-to-back films in 2022, namely Mahaveeryar, Padavettu, and Saturday Night failed to meet the expectations of fans. Many had also attributed the actor’s weight gain to being unable to get good scrips resulting in the poor performance of his films. However, Nivin appears to have challenged himself, transforming his body to become fit and fab.

Malayalam actor Aju Varghese dropped a before and after photo of Nivin on his official IG handle, adding three clapping hands emojis. The picture reveals Nivin in a completely different avatar, almost unrecognizable. While in the former picture, the actor sported an unruly beard and long curly hair, the second one captured him in a well-groomed look.

The Malayalam star donned a classy black shirt and layered it up with a zip jacket of the same colour. He rounded off his handsome look with black trousers and quirky black-rimmed glasses.

As soon as the picture surfaced on the Internet, fans were quick to shower praise on the Neram actor. “This gave me goosebumps and a motivation tooo…" admitted one user. “He is back.!" noted another. Many others compared Nivin to Hollywood star “Tony Stark."

A Twitter user dropped the same viral snap on the microblogging platform and wrote, “Used to feel so bad when he was mocked for his physique and how his efforts didn’t pay off in 2022. But this image itself glows with positivity and I hope from here on he gets consistent success."

Admirers of Nivin have left no stone unturned to support the actor. In another tweet, a fan asserted, “Comebacks are always stronger than setbacks. Three years of body-shaming comes to an end."

