Malayalam Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Next Kaduva To Be Released on June 30

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much anticipated upcoming Malayalam film Kaduva will be released in theatres on June 30. The Shaji Kailas directorial is finally going to hit the big screen after multiple delays. The release of the film was delayed due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revenge drama also features Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi in an important role. Shaji Kailas makes a comeback to direction after around 8 years. The film is in post-production phase and the trailer of the movie is expected to be released soon.

Based on a script by Jinu Abraham, the movie narrates the story of a powerful landlord named Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan and his rivalry with the police force. Vivek Oberoi plays the role of a senior police officer, the main antagonist. This movie will mark yet another collaboration between Prtithviraj and Vivek Oberoi after 2019 film Lucifer. Prithviraj was the director of Lucifer and Vivek played a pivotal role in the movie.

Advertisement

Kaduva has been produced by Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions and Listin Stephen’s Magic Frames. Samyuktha Menon plays the female lead opposite Prithviraj. Sai Kumar Siddique , Janardhanan, Vijayraghavan, Aju Varghese, Harishree Ashokan , Rahul Madhav , Kochupreman , Seema and Priyanka will be seen in supporting roles.

Sujith Vassudev has handled cinematography for this movie and Shameer Muhammed is the editor. The music of the movie has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

In April the makers of the film shared a poster of the movie which featured Prithviraj in an intense look. The poster had the tagline ‘Revenge is always personal!’ giving a glimpse into the character of Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, played by Prtihviraj. The poster was received well by the audiences and created a buzz about the movie.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.