Malayalam Actor Rajmohan Dies, Govt To Give Dignified Funeral

Kerala actor Rajmohan, who was best known for playing the protagonist in the 1967 film Indulekha, passed away on July 17, after being admitted to a state-run hospital earlier this month. Raj Mohan was married to the daughter of Kalanilayam Krishnan Nair, a well-known figure from earlier times who ran drama companies and produced and directed Malayalam movies. After the 1967 Malayalam film Indulekha was released, Raj Mohan received popularity and appeared in additional movies. Four years ago, he was in the news due to his poor living circumstances.

It was widely reported that the octogenarian was living in an old-age home for the past 4 years, in dire poverty with no one to take care of him. Reportedly, he was rushed to the state-run General Hospital on July 4 after his condition got serious and he breathed his last on Sunday. Even after his death, his mortal remains remained in the mortuary, as no one came forward to claim or accept them.

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy has been given instructions by State Minister for Cooperation and Minister of Films VN Vasavan to ensure that the deceased actor is given a dignified funeral.

He did not have any income or documentation to be eligible for the state government’s welfare pension, according to officials at the old age home. However, members of Kerala State Chalachitra Academy stepped in during his final days after seeing how needy he was. He received a pension, and the Academy offered financial support for his medical care.

