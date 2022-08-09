Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Lashes Out at Media

Celebrities are often subjected to an array of questions in press meets related to movies and other events. However, not all questions are taken kindly to by the celebrities, who at times get irked by ‘troublesome’ questions. Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko recently lashed out at journalists during a press meet for his upcoming movie over unprofessionalism of a few journalists.

Ahead of the release of the movie Thallumala, a press conference was recently organised by the makers in Dubai. The cast of the movie, including Shine Tom Chacko, was also present at the event. The actor, while speaking at the press conference said that only people who have not studied journalism ask poor questions at press conferences ahead of a film’s release. He was referring to a section of the media in Kerala, who asked questions which were not in good taste. He said that these so-called journalists had no regard for actors as human beings. “Such poor-quality questions are not asked by those who have studied journalism," he said.

Actor Tovino Thomas, who also attended the conference, came out in support of Shine Tom Chacko and said that some journalists indeed try to provoke the actors instead of actually asking questions regarding the films. He said that in order to increase clickbait and content viewership, these scribes should not forget that celebrities are humans too. “There is a need to create content without offending anyone," he said.

Advertisement

The promotional event in Dubai was attended by female lead of the film Kalyani Priyadarshan, actor Chemban Vinod Jose and director Khalid Rahman. Producer Ashiq Usman and screenwriter Muhsin Parari also participated in the event.

Thallumala will be released in theatres on August 12. The film features Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The film has a strong supporting cast including Shine Tom Chacko, Johnny Antony, Binu Pappu, Lukman Awaran. Muhsin Perari has also composed the songs of the movie.

Last week, a song titled Ndakipat from the movie was released and it received a good response from the audiences.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here