Malayalam Actor Sreejith Ravi Arrested For Allegedly Exhibiting Nudity To Minor Girls

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi has been arrested after he was accused of exhibiting nudity to two minor girls. The actor, who is the son of veteran actor T. G. Ravi, has been arrested under section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident is reported to have taken place on July 4, in the Thrissur district. As per the police, Sreejith was seated in his car when two minor girls came along. The actor allegedly stepped out of his car and exhibited his genitals.

According to Onmanorama.com, the police investigated the incident based on his vehicle. The report added that Sreejith has been booked for the incident and during the investigation, he confessed he has apparently been undergoing treatment for his behavioral disorder.

Advertisement

This is not the first time that Sreejith has been booked for such an obscene act. It is reported that the actor was booked in a similar case a few years ago as well. According to an NDTV report from 2016, the actor was arrested after a group of 14 schoolgirls from Palakkad accused him of exposing himself to them in public. He was granted bail at the time.

However, the case allegedly eventually fizzled out. The parents of the minor girls from the said case accused the police of sabotaging the case without collecting the necessary evidence.

Sreejith made his acting debut in 2005 with the film Mayookham. However, he received his big break with the film Chanthupottu in the same year. Sreejith has worked in several Malayalam and Tamil films. These include Mission 90 Days, Punyalan Agarbattis and Punyalan Private Limited. He has also worked in other South Indian regional industries. In Tamil, he was part of movies such as Vettai, Kumki, Madha Yaanai Koottam, Kathakali and Asuravadham. He has also acted in a Kannada film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.