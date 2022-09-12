Malayalam Actor Sreenath Bhasi Announces Release Date of Chattambi

Actor Sreenath Bhasi has become a popular face in the Mollywood film industry starring in some phenomenal movies that include Bheeshma Parvam, Sumesh and Ramesh, Kappela, and Home. The actor has gained a loyal fanbase with his excellent acting skills and perfect dialogue delivery.

Apart from acting, Sreenath also has another special talent for singing. He has proved his vocal skills by lending his voice to some of his films that are widely loved by audiences. Recently, the actor who was busy shooting for his upcoming film titled Chattambi unveiled the movie’s release date.

Sreenath shared the film’s poster urging fans to “mark the date". “23rd September 2022 - We are all set to release Chattambi in a theatre near you!" captioned the actor.

“Mark the date and get ready to rage. Let’s flock to the theatres to witness Chattambi on the big screen, the way cinema is meant to be seen," he added.

To add the cherry on the cake, Sreenath in another post revealed that the trailer for the much-anticipated film will be released on September 12 at 6 in the evening.

Helmed by Abhilash S Kumar, Chattambi is touted to be an action drama. The gripping poster gives a sneak peek of the cast comprising Chemban Vinod Jose, Guru Somasundaram, and Grace Anthony. Earlier, the makers also released a nail-biting teaser of the film that was well-received among viewers.

Produced by Assif Yogi, Chattambi takes us back to the era of 1995 in Kerala’s Idduki district. According to reports, Sreenath will be seen in a new avatar for the film. Fans, eagerly waiting for the film’s release, have jumped into the comment section with their anticipatory comments.

“All the best," wished one user. Another simply wrote, “waiting."

Talking about Sreenath, the actor was last seen in director Amal Neerad’s action entertainer Bheeshma Parvam alongside veteran actor Mammootty as the protagonist.

