Malayalam Actor Suresh Gopi to Play Antagonist in Ram Charan's Next Directed By Shankar

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi is likely to play the role of a villain in director Shankar’s next movie tentatively titled ‘Vishwambhara’, several media reports say. He will be seen in a different role in the film that features Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Before it was tentatively titled “Vishwambhara, the film was referred to as “RC 15" since it was the 15th film of Ram Charan. The shooting for the film has begun in Pune with the costliest ever song in the Telugu film industry.

Suresh Gopi, who will also feature in a pivotal role in Shankar directorial, earlier worked with him in ‘I’, the action-thriller Tamil film that was released in 2015. The official announcement on roping Suresh Gopi for ‘Vishwambhara’ is expected soon from the makers of the film.

Advertisement

Film Vishwambhara is bankrolled by ace producer Dil Raju and he has already given a huge budget to director Shankar. Apart from Kiara and Ram Charan, the movie will also feature Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, Naveen Chandra, and Sunil in prominent roles.

Vishwambhara is being touted to be a political thriller. The story of the movie is based on a government servant’s journey of becoming the Chief Minister of an Indian state. Earlier, Shankar directed the movie ‘Mudhalvan’ in which a journalist becomes the chief minister for a day. Now, Vishwambhara is being hailed as a sequel to the 1999 Telugu film Mudhavalan, which was later remade in Bollywood as ‘Nayak’ starring Anil Kapoor.

Vishwambhara is also marking the first collaboration of Shankar and Ram Charan. It is also for the first time that Ram Charan will be sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani.

The mahurat shot of the movie was filmed in September at a big launch event in Hyderabad. Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi, filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Ranveer Singh had graced the event on September 8.

The release date of the pan-India multilingual film is yet to be announced by the makers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.