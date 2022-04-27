Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu Charged With Sexual Assault, Responds Through Facebook Live Session

Malayalam actor and producer Vijay Babu has been charged with alleged sexual assault by the Kerala Police, as per reports. The Ernakulam South Police has registered the case on a woman’s complaint, which was received on April 22.

According to reports, the complainant alleged that she has been assaulted by the actor in a flat in Kochi and the offence was repeated by the accused more than once.

The complainant, who is reportedly from the Kozhikode district, further added that Vijay Babu committed the offence on the pretext of offering roles in movies. Police are yet to question or arrest Babu.

However, the actor decided to take matters into his own hand and conducted a Facebook Live session where he reportedly disclosed the name of the complainant and claimed that he is the victim. According to a report in the publication Onmanorama, the actor said that he is the real victim and will file a defamation case. He also said that he is willing to face the consequences after revealing the name of the complainant.

He also said, as translated by the publication, that he will not let her go away so easily and will file a counter case which will not be on small scale. He added that he can share the proof he has but will not do it because he doesn’t want to cause damage to her family. He is only answerable to his wife, mother, sisters and friends, Vijay Babu shared.

On the work front, Vijay Babu founded the production company Friday Film house. He also won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Children’s Film, as the producer, for ‘Philips and The Monkey Pen’.

