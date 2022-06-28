Malayalam Actor Vijay Babu Gets Bail After Arrest in Rape Case, Says 'Silence Is The Best Answer'

Malayalam movie producer and actor Vijay Babu, who has been accused of alleged rape of an actress in Kerala, was on Monday arrested and later granted bail by the investigating Kochi city police.

Babu secured anticipatory bail in the alleged rape case from the Kerala high court on June 22. Police said Babu’s arrest was recorded and was released as per the conditions set by the high court, according to the news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Babu, on Facebook, said he won’t get provoked irrespective of whatever happens. “Won’t talk to media as directed by the honourable court irrespective of any provocation by the media. 100 percent Cooperating with the investigation. At the end truth will prevail. God bless," he posted on Facebook and an image saying “Silence is the best answer".

The Kerala High Court, while granting the bail, permitted the police to question Babu from June 27 to July 3, between 9 am and 5 pm. He was also asked to not indulge in any form of social media or other modes of attacks against the accuser or her family. He is also not allowed to leave the country.

A complaint was filed in April against Babu. Five days after the same, he was slapped with another case for identifying the survivor on a Facebook live. Around the same time as the case was being filed, Vijay left for Dubai. He returned to India earlier this month.

