Malayalam Actor Vishak Nair Is Married Now. Pictures Inside

Remember Vishak Nair who played Kuppi in the 2016 Malayalam release Aanandam? The dashing young actor, who stole hearts with his evergreen charm, is now married. Vishak tied the knot with his ladylove Jayapriya on June 9 in a private affair in Bengaluru. The marriage was attended by close friends and family members. Take a look at the photos from the marriage below.

The couple got engaged last year in November, within just a few weeks after Vishak made his relationship with Jayapriya official through a social media post. He had also penned a heartfelt note while revealing his ladylove to his fans.

“The 21st of October. The day Aanandam came out and changed my life completely. The day Atom walked into our lives and brought out the mommy in me. The day I’m going to make what is probably the biggest announcement I have ever made. There comes a point in one’s life where one does the seemingly unthinkable - one willingly decides to hand over one’s free will and peg one’s every joy and sadness to another of the opposite sex. Sounds scary right? Well, it was… But then I met the young lady in the pictures above and just like that…Those fears dissipated and I was able to see the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. For I had found what I didn’t even know I was looking for… the missing piece of the puzzle," he wrote

Vishak added, “So, it’s with a heart full of hope, joy, excitement and everything in between that I introduce to you my soon to be fiance’ Ms. Jayapria Nair. We will be “putting a ring on it" real soon but until then, please do keep us in your hearts and prayers. The 21st of October. A day that keeps giving me more reasons to say iniaanandame."

The actor rose to prominence after starring as Kuppi in Ganesh Raj’s film Anandam. A group of engineering students, friends, and family members were the focus of the film.

