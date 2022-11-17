Malayalam Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s Next Project Titled Kallanum Bhagavathiyum

Malayalam actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan’s stardom is gradually acquiring new heights. He has shown his acting prowess in films like Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, and Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi. And Oru Yamandan Premakadha among others. However, Vishnu’s desire of starring in movies has not simmered down yet. Much to the excitement of fans, Vishnu has another interesting project lined up. The Malayalam star will headline the film Kallanum Bhagavathiyum. The title announcement of the same has been released by Malayalam superstar Kunchacko Boban on his official Facebook handle.

“Glad to release the title announcement poster of Kallanum Bhagavathiyum! Best wishes to East Coast Vijayan and the entire team!" read the caption.

Advertisement

The quirky animated title poster has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users for all the right reasons. The exquisite artwork has some traditional touch. It depicts a woman, who looks like a goddess alongside a cartoon-like representation of a man, holding a torch.

The moment the announcement was dropped on social media fans rushed to the comments pouring their best wishes to the makers. “All the best and Prayers," noted one user. “Best of luck" wished another.

Helmed by East Coast Vijayan, Kallanum Bhagavathiyum also stars Bengali actress Moksha. According to media portal ETimes, Kallanum Bhagavathiyum will be Moksha’s debut Malayalam film. Moksha also shared the happy announcement of her maiden film’s title release on her Instagram account along with a heartfelt note.

“Here’s proudly presenting the first Title poster of Kallanum Bhagavathiyum… My first debut Malayalam film and I’m quite excited about it… My Heartiest thanks go to the maker of this film East Coast Vijayan sir for trusting me, a non-Keralite artist in this utmost challenging script and character. Hope I do ultimate justice to the character… Thanks to Kunchacko Boban sir for the lovely wish…" read the actress’s heart-warming caption.

Advertisement

Besides Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Moksha, Kallanum Bhagavathiyum also stars Bengali dive Anusree, Salim Kumar, Johny Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, and Premkumar, among others. Kallanum Bhagavathiyum is slated to hit the big screens on November 23 this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here