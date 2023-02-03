Malayalam actress Honey Rose remains quite active on social media. The actress often drops pictures from her photoshoots and personal life that take the internet by storm. On Thursday, the actress shared a few pictures which started trending on social media in a couple of hours. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a multi-colour body-fit skirt which she paired with a black off-shoulder top. Her pictures are now making a huge buzz on the internet.

The actress opted for a minimal makeup look and tied up her hair in a ponytail. Despite keeping it simple, the actress is looking stunning in her pictures. She can be seen striking different poses in front of the camera.

Advertisement

Since being posted, her pictures have gained huge attention from her fans. One user wrote, “Stunning beauty," Another user commented, “Looking very beautiful." A third one also called her “Gorgeous." While some users even filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Advertisement

Be it with her acting prowess or sartorial choices, the actress always manages to garner attention. Her recent pictures are proof of the same.

On the work front, the actress is known for several successful films such as Monster, Big Brother, Kanal and Sound of Boot. Her major breakthrough came in 2012 with the Malayalam film Trivandrum Lodge. The actress made her acting debut with the 2005 Malayalam film Boyy Friennd. Some of her other films include Thank You, Ajantha, Ee Varsha Sakshiga, Aquarium and Pattaampoochi. Honey Rose was last seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy.

Read all the Latest Movies News here