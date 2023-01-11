Malayalam Actress Molly Kannamally Admitted To Hospital Due To Heart-Related Ailments

Malayalam actress Molly Kannamally has been admitted to a private hospital in Kochi following a heart-related ailment. The actress felt dizzy on Sunday night and was admitted to a hospital in Fort Kochi. According to reports, the actress was found unconscious at her house three days ago. She has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since then.

In an interview, her son Jolly said that they are going through a financial crisis and facing difficulty in bearing hospital expenses. “It costs Rs 7,000 per day in the ICU itself. In addition, medicines cost more than Rs 5,000. Now we are going forward with the little money we had leftover, even after taking a loan".

Molly has been suffering from breathing problems and has thus been admitted to the hospital. The actress had earlier suffered two heart attacks, and now she is reportedly in critical condition again after her health deteriorated on Sunday night. Earlier, the actress expressed her gratitude towards actor-producer Mammootty. She said in an interview that it was Mammootty who supported her financially during her treatment.

Despite suffering major health problems, the actress managed to return to her work. She will be soon seen in the upcoming Hollywood film Tomorrow. Besides this, Molly garnered enormous attention as she was seen all glammed up for the Aarogyam photoshoot.

Hollywood film Tomorrow is written, directed, and produced by Joy K Mathew. The film also stars Tasso, Tisty, Joy K Mathew, Elise, Helen and Rod.

Molly rose to fame with her phenomenal performance in the television serial Sthreedhanam. In the show, she portrayed the role of Chala Mary. Some of her other praise-worthy films include Amar Akbar Anthony, Homely Meals and Inspector Dawood Ibrahim (IDI). She is also known for films including The Great Father, Muddy and Son of Alibaba Nalpathonnaman.

