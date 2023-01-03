Malayalam Actress Radhika’s Character Poster From Manju Warrier's Ayisha Out

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Ayisha. The makers have unveiled the first character poster of the film. The Classmates actress shared her character’s first look, where she can be seen in a vintage white top layered with a grey dress and covering her head with a brown scarf. She looks adorable as her character Nisha. She also expressed that it was an honour to be part of the film.

“It’s indeed an honour to have had the opportunity to be a small part of the artistic brilliance of the movie Ayisha. Essaying the character of ‘NISHA’ and working as part of a fantastic multi-faceted team has been an extremely fulfilling experience that I hold very dear. The opportunity to work alongside our lady superstar manju chechi has been truly exhilarating and awe-inspiring," she wrote in the caption of the post.

She also thanked Aamir Pallikal, Zakariya, Manju, Shamsudheen Shamsu, Adv Zakariyya Vavad, Harris Desom, as well as the entire crew of Ayisha.

Even the makers shared that choosing Radhika for the role of Nisha was the best decision they had made. They wrote, “Casting Radhika in ‘Ayisha’ was one of the most heartwarming decisions we’d made. Radhika needs no introduction and is still familiar to Kerala as the girl next door, Raziya, from Classmates. We introduce her in a never before seen charisma, as Nisha, a very promising and captivating lady!"

Earlier, Islam Abdelgawwad’s character poster portraying him as Abdulla was released. His character looks like that of a sheikh in the film. The caption of the post stated, “It was extremely difficult to find the perfect cast for ‘Abdullah’ from the thousands of applicants from multiple countries in the UAE. But Islam stood out with his outstanding acting skills and his ability to handle multiple languages. No one could have presented ‘Abdullah’ as convincing as Islam does. He’ll be etched in your minds as much as our film Ayisha will be."

The film is the directorial debut of Aamir Pallikal. It is the first Indo-Arabic film, which is all set to hit the cinemas on January 20.

