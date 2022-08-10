Malayalam Crime Thriller Red Shadow Will Introduce Many New Faces

The makers of upcoming Malayalam film Red Shadow are introducing a number of fresh faces. The crime thriller revolves around Dahlia, the fourteen-year-old daughter of Simon and Mary, who disappears on her birthday triggering a set of unpleasant events in her village. Meanwhile, Anto Alex, the football coach of that village, also goes missing. As the shadow of doubt falls on Anto, the plot soon takes unexpected twists and turns.

While searching for Anto, the police realise that Katrina was murdered. Anto is then taken into police custody. The decomposing body of missing Dalia is found. Anto escapes from custody in an attempt to prove his innocence. Then, when Susanna’s daughter also goes missing, the story takes a different course.

Advertisement

The film features Manu Mohan, Ramesh Kumar, Akhil Vijay, Hari Sargam, Manakad Ayyappan, Srimangalam Ashok Kumar, Deepa Surendran, Baby Akshaya, Baby Pavitra, Sapna, Mayuri, Aparna, Vishnupriya, Master Jeon Jeetrus, Anil Krishnan, Ajon Jolimus, Naveen, Anoop, Shaji Starring Cheenivila, Stanley Putthanpurakkal, Sunil Henry, Mubir, Manoj, Hari, Radhakrishnan and Anil Peter.

The film’s official release date has not been announced yet. However, according to reports the film is expected to be released in theatres in December.

The Jollymas directorial is bankrolled under the Film Art Media House banner. The film has the screenplay and dialogues penned by Menamkulam Sivaprasad.

The technical crew consists of Gitrus as cinematographer, while the editing department has been handled by Vishnu Kalyani. Anil Peter and Baiju Anchal have provided music to the lyrics of songs penned by Ajay Vellaripana and Menankulam Sivaprasad.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here