Malayalam Director Ganesh Raj Reveals First Look of His Next Film Pookkaalam

Director Ganesh Raj is back with another engrossing film after six years. The filmmaker last helmed the hit film Aanandam which was released in 2016. Recently, Ganesh Raj shared a beautiful poster of his next film, Pookkaalam, on Instagram. He captioned his post as, “The season of growth, change and love. Second film, first look."

Going by the post, Pookkalam seems to have a premise which revolves around romance and changes in life. The interesting poster shows an old couple lying on a bed. Reportedly, veteran actress Leela and actor Vijayaraghavan will be essaying the role of the old couple in the film.

Several colleagues and fans have congratulated the filmmaker in the comment section of the post.

Actor Santhy Balachandran wrote, “What a lovely poster." Amrutha Radhakrishnan wrote, “looking forward to this! All the best Ganeshetta".

In addition to directing it, Ganesh Raj has also written Pookkaalam. The film’s cinematography has been done by Anend C Chandran and Midhun Murali has done the editing. Sachin Warrier has composed the music of Pookkaalam.

The film features a talented cast which includes Vijayaraghavan, Leela, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Jagadish, Johny Antony, Abu Salim, Annu Antony, Ganga Meera, Roshan Mathew, Sarasa Balussery, Radha Gomaty, Arun Kurien, Sarath Sabha, Arun Ajikumar, Aristo Suresh, Kavya Nair, and Amal-Kamal.

It is worth noting that Ganesh’s Aanandam had received rave reviews from audience and critics alike. The film was a story about seven friends visiting Goa and Hampi on their college trip. Aanandam resonated with the audience as it explored the intricacies of love and friendship.

The feel-good movie boasted of a superlative cast which inncluded Vishak Nair, Arun Kurian, Anarkali Marikar, Roshan Mathew, Siddhi Mahajankatti, and Annu.

