Malayalam Director Lal Shares Photo Of His 1989 Comedy Film Ramoji Rao Speaking  

Many characters from the films remain immortal among the audiences. Film lovers always cherish the fond memories of such characters from different movies due to many factors like their brilliant performances or dialogue delivery. For example, everybody would have a fond memory of Charlie Chaplin movies and you would love to watch those black and white films even now. Baburao Ganpatrao Apte is another such immortal character from Bollywood movie Herpheri, which released in 2000.

Malayalam comedy film Ramoji Rao Speaking has a special place among the audiences even after many years of its release for its remarkable characters. The comic characters of Mannar Matthai, Balakrishnan and Gopalkrishnan in the 1989 comedy drama are still favourites among the Malayalam film lovers. The film also marked the directorial debut of director duo Siddique-Lal. Siddique Ismail and MP Michael, who is popularly known as Lal, have given many successful films together. Lal also acted in Ramoji Rao Speaking.

Advertisement

Recently, Lal took a nostalgic trip to the sets of Rama Rao Speaking. He shared a picture of the Urvashi Theatres on Instagram. He captioned the post, “You know if you know."

As soon as he posted the photo, the comments section was flooded with fond memories about the movie. One user identified the place in the photo as Urvashi Theatres. Another fan replied, “Ramji Rao speaking," with a red heart and fire emoji. A user even wrote, “How can we forget."

Advertisement

This house seen in the photo, where the film was shot, was located in Alappuzha district of Kerala.

On the workfront, Lal will be featuring in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The film boasts a stellar star cast including actors like Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Parthiban will also be seen in key roles in the movie.

Advertisement

The film is based on a famous historical Tamil novel of the same title written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film will be released in theatres on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here