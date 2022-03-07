Malayalam Director Liju Krishna Arrested in Kerala on Rape Charges

Director Liju Krishna, who predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry, was arrested following rape accusations in Kerala’s Kannur district on Sunday. He was taken into police custody after a crew member working on his film filed a rape case at Kakkanad Infopark station. The complaint was filed by a young woman, who has been a part of the crew of Liju’s film.

According to police, the complainant is someone well known to the accused Liju. He has been arrested under section 376 IPC (Punishment for sexual assault). Liju was filming his upcoming movie Padavettu in Kannur, his hometown when he was arrested. He will be produced before the court magistrate in Kochi on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, the statement of the complainant has been recorded and will be produced before the magistrate. The identity of the complainant has been kept secret to protect her privacy. The police will also present a few eye-witnesses of the incident to seek further custody of the accused.

Advertisement

Malayalam director Liju’s debut film Padavettu starring Nivin Pauly and Manju Warrier is under production. He is also the screenwriter of the film, which is expected to hit theatres later this year. The film is produced by actor Sunny Wayne. Earlier, Sunny Wayne and Liju worked together for a play called Moment Just Before Death. While Sunny directed the play and Liju produced it.

The shooting of Padavettu was halted following the arrest of Liju. The makers are yet to issue any official statement on the matter. The makers are waiting for today’s hearing in the court and will issue the statement after the court’s decision.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.