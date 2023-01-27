When one talks about the most prolific filmmakers in the Malayalam film industry, Shaji Kailas tops the list. He has shown his exceptional talent in the art of storytelling with films like Jana, News, Kerala Café and others. Since last year till now, he has successfully carved a niche with three hit films in a row, Kaduva, Kaapa and Alone. He is now gearing up for his much-anticipated movie Hunt which is currently being filmed in Palakkad, Kerala.

The filmmaker decided to make the shooting worth remembering and organised a success party for his film Alone on the sets of Hunt. A picture of the cast and crew of Hunt celebrating this success has surfaced on social media. Hunt’s producer K. Radhakrishnan and actors Bhavana Menon, Athi Ravi, Rahul Madhav, Vinu Mohan, Ajmal Amir and Chanthu Nath were present at the celebration.

For those who are yet to watch Alone, we have got you covered. Alone revolves around a man named Kalidas who gets stranded due to the pandemic lockdown when he travels from Coimbatore to Kerala. Mohanlal fans have showered compliments over the film, calling it one of the best collaborations between him and director Shaji to date. On the other hand, critics have not taken to the film so kindly and criticised it by calling it the worst Mohanlal film in his career. According to critics, Lalettan (Mohanlal is popularly called by this name), failed to play his character with perfection. Even Prithviraj, the most celebrated actor has overacted a lot, as pointed out by the critics.

Apart from the acting, other aspects of Alone such as music and cinematography also failed to garner praise from critics. They pointed out that the background music was excessively loud and the shaky camerawork spoiled the rest of the fun for viewers.

The shooting for Shaji’s Hunt is going at a brisk pace and revolves around the story of forensic science student Keerthi Jayarajan (Bhavana) who gets involved in a case where cops discover an unidentified body.

