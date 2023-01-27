Home » News » Movies » Malayalam Director Shaji Kailas Celebrates Success of Film Alone on Sets of Hunt

Malayalam Director Shaji Kailas Celebrates Success of Film Alone on Sets of Hunt

Hunt’s producer K. Radhakrishnan and actors Bhavana Menon, Athi Ravi, Rahul Madhav, Vinu Mohan, Ajmal Amir and Chanthu Nath were present at the celebration.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 17:45 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

He is now gearing up for his much-anticipated movie Hunt which is currently being filmed in Palakkad, Kerala.
He is now gearing up for his much-anticipated movie Hunt which is currently being filmed in Palakkad, Kerala.

When one talks about the most prolific filmmakers in the Malayalam film industry, Shaji Kailas tops the list. He has shown his exceptional talent in the art of storytelling with films like Jana, News, Kerala Café and others. Since last year till now, he has successfully carved a niche with three hit films in a row, Kaduva, Kaapa and Alone. He is now gearing up for his much-anticipated movie Hunt which is currently being filmed in Palakkad, Kerala.

The filmmaker decided to make the shooting worth remembering and organised a success party for his film Alone on the sets of Hunt. A picture of the cast and crew of Hunt celebrating this success has surfaced on social media. Hunt’s producer K. Radhakrishnan and actors Bhavana Menon, Athi Ravi, Rahul Madhav, Vinu Mohan, Ajmal Amir and Chanthu Nath were present at the celebration.

Advertisement

For those who are yet to watch Alone, we have got you covered. Alone revolves around a man named Kalidas who gets stranded due to the pandemic lockdown when he travels from Coimbatore to Kerala. Mohanlal fans have showered compliments over the film, calling it one of the best collaborations between him and director Shaji to date. On the other hand, critics have not taken to the film so kindly and criticised it by calling it the worst Mohanlal film in his career. According to critics, Lalettan (Mohanlal is popularly called by this name), failed to play his character with perfection. Even Prithviraj, the most celebrated actor has overacted a lot, as pointed out by the critics.

Apart from the acting, other aspects of Alone such as music and cinematography also failed to garner praise from critics. They pointed out that the background music was excessively loud and the shaky camerawork spoiled the rest of the fun for viewers.

RELATED NEWS

The shooting for Shaji’s Hunt is going at a brisk pace and revolves around the story of forensic science student Keerthi Jayarajan (Bhavana) who gets involved in a case where cops discover an unidentified body.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: January 27, 2023, 17:45 IST
last updated: January 27, 2023, 17:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Kalki Koechlin To Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani To Aahana Kumra, These Bollywood Beauties In Racy Bikinis Will Make Jaws Drop

+10PHOTOS

Salman Khan And Family, Maniesh Paul, Jay Bhanushali, Abdu Rozik Among Celebrities At Politician Rahul Kanal's Wedding