Malayalam Film Higuita's Title Controversy to Now be Settled in Court? What We Know

Filmmaker Hemanth G Nair’s upcoming movie Higuita has been a trending topic of discussion over the past few days. There was a social media furore over the film because of its eponymous title to writer NS Madhavan’s short story Higuita. The Kerala Chamber of Film Commerce also rejected its title after writer NS Madhavan filed a complaint against using it. However, according to reports, the makers are not willing to let go of the title and will go to court.

The latest development comes after the meeting between the makers of Higuita and the Kerala Chamber of Film Commerce. Hemanth G Nair, the director of Higuita, was firm on his stand about not changing the title. As a result, the meeting failed. And, the Higuita title controversy is all set to enter the court now.

Hemanth spoke about the meeting in an interview with IANS. He said, “We showed the short story of Madhavan and the script of our film and it has got no similarity at all. The Chamber officials told us to get permission of Madhavan to use the title. We have not done any wrong, hence we will now seek legal redress to resolve the issue."

In a previous interview, Hemanth expressed his take on the issue. He said that the backlash over the film’s title is surprising since it was announced three years ago. The director also said that changing the film’s title now is not possible because it is in its post-production stage. He also set the record straight that the Malayalam film has nothing to do with NS Madhavan’s short story. According to Hemanth, Higuita is a political satire, in which the protagonist tries to save his political party.

