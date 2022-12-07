Malayalam Film Industry Safe Place to Work In, Says Actress Swasika Vijay

Over the last few years, actress Swasika Vijay has taken the Malayalam film industry by storm. She has left an indelible mark in the hearts of viewers with her immaculate performances in films like Vasanthi, Kudukku 2025 and many others. The actress recently talked her heart out about the Malayalam film industry and WCC (Women In Cinema Collective) in an interview with a Youtube channel.

Swasika said that Malayalam Film Industry is the safest place to work and there is no need for an organization like WCC. For those who don’t know about WCC, it is an organisation which tries to build a safe, non-discriminatory and professional workspace for women in cinema.

The Chathuram actress said that there was no guarantee of women getting justice immediately even after approaching an organisation like WCC. According to Swasika, a police station or women’s commission are enough to deal with crimes against women. Swasika said that a woman should have the courage within themselves to deal bravely with people who harass them. The Autorickshawkarante Bharya feels that no one will force any woman here into doing something wrong. Swasika concluded saying that a female artist should have the toughness to reject the advances of a person if she doesn’t like it.

The CBI 5 actress signed off saying that Malayalam film industry is one of the safest places to work in. According to her, it may not be one of the most idealistic places to work, but still she enjoys working here. Swasika’s opinions have received mixed reactions. Some have lauded her while a user criticized her saying that Swasika needs work that’s why she is saying this. According to the user, this is not the first time Swasika has decided to look the other way whenever some injustice takes place in the film industry against women. He concluded that everyone should not think like the Aaraattu actress.

Apart from this recent interview, she has also received the limelight for her role in the film Chathuram directed by Sidharth Bharathan.

