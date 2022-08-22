Malayalam Film Ini Utharam’s Trailer Gives A Glimpse Into A Crime Thriller

Actress Aparna Balamurali, known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam films, will be next seen in upcoming suspense thriller Ini Utharam. Malayalam film Ini Utharam’s trailer was released on August 20, and it promises the movie to be a gripping murder mystery. The trailer is getting a good response and it has garnered more than 1.75 Lakh views on YouTube.

The trailer starts with a police officer telling his senior how 4 cases were reported at his police station. It then reveals glimpses of some events in flashbacks, which will form the plot of Ini Utharam. The trailer shows police leaving no stone unturned for solving these cases. Finally, the trailer blacks out with Aparna crying. The trailer was applauded by the audiences and they shared comments on YouTube praising the entire team.

One user wrote that masterpieces like Ini Utharam are created when Tamil and Malayalam cinema go hand in hand. Many users were also excited to see actor Siddharth Menon on screen. Audiences also appreciated the character played by Kalabhavan Shajohn. One user wrote that Kalabhavan is perfect in displaying every emotion. Background music by composer Hesham Abdul Wahab was also praised by many. One of the users also made an observation that a new trend of thriller films is also going on in Malayalam cinema.

Ini Utharam is directed by Sudheesh Ramachandran. Ranjith Unni has penned the script. Vinayak Sasikumar has written the lyrics.

Besides this film, Aparna also entertained audiences with her acting in the film Soorarai Pottru. She essayed Sundari Bommi’s role in this movie and won a National Award for the same. After winning the National Award the actress wrote in an Instagram post that she did this character with a lot of commitment and conviction. Aparna also thanked the entire cast associated with this film. She also conveyed her gratitude to her late grandfather MCS Menon.

In addition to these films, Aparna will also be seen in movies Sundari Gardens, Nitham Oru Vaanam and others.

