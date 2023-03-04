Cricket is one of the most loved sports in India, but many of us may not know about wheelchair cricket. The WheelChair Cricket Federation of India (WCFI) has been promoting this sport for a social cause. The unique form of cricket empowers the persons with disabilities.

Lack of infrastructure and financial support are cited as some of the reasons for wheelchair cricket not being able to get the recognition like the men’s or women’s cricket in India. Malayalam Director KG Shyju has taken the initiative to address this issue in his upcoming film titled Kaipola.

Featuring Indrans, Sajal Sudarsan and Anju Krishna Ashok in key roles, Kaipola will hit the theatres on April 7 this year. Actors Kalabhavan Shajohn, Sreejith Ravi and Naveen Illath have also been roped in to play significant characters in the film.

Advertisement

Shyju has kept the storyline of Kaipola under wraps till now. The only aspect which has been disclosed about its storyline is that it revolves around the lives of Uthuppettan (Indrans) and his grandson Abey (Sajal Sudarsan). Viewers are looking forward to knowing how director Shyju will connect this aspect to wheelchair cricket. Recently, the film’s poster was unveiled on Instagram.

Kaipola has managed to generate a large amount of social media buzz with its concept and music. Soulful songs from the film like Kayyanju Kalam, Ariya Shalabhame and Mazha Nanayukayaano have already become chartbusters. Cine buffs have loved the euphonious compositions of composer Mejo Joseph and the thought-provoking lyrics penned by Shobin Kannangattu, Vinayak Shashikumar and Murukan Kattada.

Advertisement

The poster launch of Kaipola also grabbed a lot of eyeballs, particularly because of the date of its release. The poster was released on November 19, 2022, a day earlier to the starting of FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The poster featured a person holding a bat and sitting in a wheelchair near a stadium.

There are other aspects in the film as well which have elevated the excitement around Kaipola’s release. Kaipola will also explore the concept of family bonding, which is loved by Malayalam audiences. The film will reportedly describe how a budding cricketer Abey is encouraged by his family to pursue his dream to become a cricketer, despite facing disabilities.

Read all the Latest Movies News here