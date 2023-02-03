Malayalam film Maheshum Marutiyum’s teaser has been released worldwide. The upcoming romantic drama, starring south stars Asif Ali and Mamta Mohandas in lead roles, is directed and written by filmmaker Sethu. The movie is produced under the banner of Maniyanpillai Raju Productions.

The film revolves around a young man, who is deeply in love with his girlfriend. The teaser features a romantic sequence between the characters played by the lead actors. The teaser opens with a dialogue by Mamta, saying, “What is it that a girl longs for?" Mamta herself answers, “A pleasing personality, then a little sense of humour and most importantly, security, love, and care. Am I right?" In response, Asif’s character says, “The things you are talking about, could be made even now." Accompanied by a soulful track in the background, the end portion of the film’s teaser surely melts your heart.

Advertisement

Maheshum Marutiyum has a unique concept, as the movie revolves around a love triangle between a car, a young boy and a girl. The vintage Maruti car is also shown in the backdrop of the teaser. With new perspectives about life and new challenges, it is a romantic-comedy drama that is slated to release on February 10.

Read all the Latest Movies News here