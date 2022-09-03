Malayalam Film Palthu Janwar Has Both Animal Welfare And Human Interest At Its Heart

Thirteen years ago, Rajkumar Hirani’s highly acclaimed film 3 idiots brought about a revolution for the younger generation, passing on an interesting message. The film showed us is nothing is more important than following your dream job and nothing is more disastrous than landing a job you are not interested in. The recently released Malayalam film Palthu Janwar, directed by debutant Sangeeth P Rajan sort of preaches the opposite. Even if you may not possess the qualities required you must learn to adapt. The underlying idea is that if you give anything enough time, you will become proficient at it.

The story of the movie that was released on September 2 centers on a young man named Prasoon (Basil Joseph) who after the passing of his father, is forced to accept a position as a livestock inspector. He is sent to a panchayat where it appears that practically every household raises cattle. He is reluctant towards the job, believing he is not fit.

The main conflict of the novel movie is how he fights to survive the numerous obstacles he faces. It might initially appear to be a feel-good story with little desire to manipulate our emotions. But as the film continues, it becomes clear that its goals are much higher.

These digs at certain naive ideas in society include the veterinary doctor (Shammi Thilakan) who treats his profession as a side business and the priest (Dileesh Pothen) who survives on the piety of the peasants.

Malayalam character actor Indrans plays the role of a panchayat member who frequently appears to neglect his duties on purpose is a symbol of the disregard the people’s representatives have for their responsibilities.

Palthu Janwar is not just a story of Prasoon’s dilemmas but also a heart-warming story of the warm bond between his pets and his master. The film shares the idea that the life of even a small creature is precious. Some questions raised in the first half, particularly just before the interval, remain unanswered in the second half with the movie following different tracks.

Basil Joseph demonstrates once more how comfortable he is both in front of and behind the camera. And Johny Antony, who for a change receives a serious character, is also impressive.

Palthu Janwar can be seen as a film presented through very simple storylines with animal rights in mind.

