The trailer of the Malayalam-language horror comedy film Romancham has intrigued fans from the time it was released three months ago. Directed by debutant filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, Romancham has created a lot of buzz across the audience for its details embedded within the trailer. The first promo song Aadharanjali has also grabbed the eyeballs of many. Now, the makers of Romancham have dropped the second song of the film titled Thalatherichavar which has once again taken the internet by storm.

Shared by Saregama Malayalam on YouTube on January 26, Thalatherichavar is a fun number that takes us through the journey of a group of boys as they navigate through life, living inside a house. From the soundtrack, it appears that the boys are bachelors, living in the same residence and living life on their terms.

From sweeping the floor to consuming alcohol, throwing house parties, playing handball, and having fun, the video is filled with snippets of the daily life of the boys. They are captured eating together. The boys are also seen tampering with an ouija board as if trying to summon a spirit.

As soon as the song video surfaced online, song lovers were quick to queue in the comments to shower appreciation on the groovy song. “Music.. Lyrics.. Voice" gushed one user, adding a red heart emoji. “Super" noted another. Many others dropped multiple red hearts and fire emojis in the comments.

Zia Ul Haq, Sushin Shyam and MC Couper have lent their voice to the Thalatherichavar song. Romancham boasts of an ensemble cast of Arjun Ashokan and Soubin Shahir in lead roles, accompanied by a bunch of newcomers including Sajin Gopu, Afzal P H and Jagadeesh Kumar, among others.

Romancham has been produced collaboratively by John Paul George, Girish Gangadharan under the banners namely John Paul George Productions and Goodwill Entertainment. The horror comedy flick is slated to hit the theatres on February 3.

