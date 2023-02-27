Home » News » Movies » Malayalam Filmmaker Joseph Manu James Dies Days Before Release of His Debut Film Nancy Rani

Malayalam Filmmaker Joseph Manu James Dies Days Before Release of His Debut Film Nancy Rani

Joseph Manu James passed away at the age of 31 ahead of the release of his debut film, Nancy Rani.

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 11:07 IST

Joseph Manu James was reportedly undergoing treatment for hepatitis.
Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passed away on February 24 at the age of 31 ahead of the release of his debut film, Nancy Rani. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for hepatitis. He breathed his last at Aluva Hospital in Ernakulam district of Kerala. Nancy Rani stars actresses Ahana Krishna and Arjun Ashokan. Posting about the young director’s death, actress Ahana Krishna wrote, “Rest in Peace Manu, this shouldn’t have happened." Ahana plays the title role in Manu’s movie.

Aju Varghese, who is also a part of the film, shared a photo of the director and paid tributes. His post read, “Gone too soon brother 💔Prayers 💐"

In 2004, Manu made his film debut as a child actor in Sabu James’s I Am Curious. Over the years he has also worked as a director in Malayalam, Kannada and other film industries. His last rites were performed on Sunday, February 26, at a church in Kuravilangad, Kottayam.

