Malayalam Movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu’s Ad on ‘Potholed Roads’ Ignites Controversy

The Malayalam movie Nna Thaan Case Kodu starring Kunchako Boban was recently released. The film has made headlines as one of the advertisements of the movie created a stir. Wondering what it is? The ad with the tagline “There are potholes on the way to the theatre, but still please come" has irked many social media users in Kerala.

Several netizens have claimed that this is a poster that defames the government. Meanwhile, opposition leader VD Satheesan urged that the words on the movie poster be considered as freedom of expression, and Minister of Public Works Department PA Mohamed Riyas has not made any comments yet.

This advertisement comes at a time when there is much criticism and controversy regarding potholes on Kerala’s roadways during the monsoon season. On social media, arguments for and against this advertisement are raging. Memes and trolls ridiculing the Minister of Public Works Department were also shared.

As per a report in Asianet, responding to the row, Kunchako Boban cleared that the film is not targeting any political party or government. “Pothole is not the only problem in the movie. Yet it is a major reason. The movie is an emotional drama depicting how it affects the common man through satire and comedy. It is not produced to target any particular political group. The political parties that come to power should understand the condition of the common people. Laced in humour, the film tells how problems arise on different levels. The film does not target any political party or government," he said according to the news ports.

He went on to add that the film revolves around an incident that happened in Tamil Nadu, requesting his audience to perceive the good elements instead of creating controversy.

Helmed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan, Nna Thaan Case Kodu starring Kunchacko Boban is billed as a courtroom comedy. It also stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Soubin Shahir.

