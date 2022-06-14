Malayalam Producer To N M Badushan To Take Legal Action Against Doha-Based Fraudster

Malayalam producer N M Badushan has said that he will take legal action against the fraudster, who is conducting various film-related activities, including auditions and workshops in the name of actor Mammootty in Qatar capital Doha. These programmes, according to Badhushan, have been on for almost a year.

Badushan posted the fraudulent poster with the caption, “It has been learned that fraud programs such as auditions, workshops, and producer canvassing have been going on in the name of Mammootty, Lal Media and Lal Junior centered around Doha, Qatar for almost a year. But no such project exists."

Furthermore, he announced legal proceedings against the fraudster and said that they have no responsibility for any financial transactions in this regard. Therefore, no one should fall for such a fraud.

Badushan in his post tagged Doha news so that the word can be spread in the country. Santosh T Kuruvilla, film producer, Embassy of India in Qatar, and Samad TK Doha were also tagged. The fake poster shared by the production controller gave credits of story, screenplay, and director to Rasheed Backer. The production and the participants are presented to Pappayi Studios and the movie is presented by Lal Media, which is the bone of contention. Have a look at the poster and caption here.

Badusha clarified that Lal Media is not responsible for any sort of money laundering scam. The scam includes a poster with Mammootty’s image on it. This is not the first case of cheating. In 2017, a similar incident happened in Kerala when a fake advertisement that Mammootty needs child actors was spread.

