Malayalam Production Company One Day Films Announces Maiden Venture; Know Details

One Day Films, a new production company, debuted in the Malayalam film industry on August 27. The Crowne Plaza in Kochi hosted the grand opening of this commercial endeavour owned by Qatar-based entrepreneur Biju V Mathai and the launch of the first project, Kuppinnu Vanna Bhootham. The renowned director Joshi launched the One Day Films banner. Then, the film’s producers, Major Ravi and Sabu Cherian revealed the title for its maiden venture Kuppinnu Vanna Bhootham. The film is being helmed by Haridas in his debut title and the screenplay is written by Rafi.

Many revered personalities of the Malayalam film industry were present on the occasion. The ceremony started with Joshi lighting the first Bhadradeepam lamp after which he was joined by other personalities like Major Ravi, Tomichan Mulakupadam, Joby Nendur, Robin Tirumala, Sandhyamohan, Sabu Cherian, Nelson Ipe, Santosh Pavithram Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George. Karunakaran, Erali, Ponnamma Babu, Ambika Mohan and many other filmmakers also participated in the event.

Along with Bibin George and Rafi, Sheela, Malayalam’s all-time favourite heroine, and Vishnu Unnikrishnan all play major roles in Kuppinnu Vanna Bhootham.

Reports suggest that all pre-production work for the film is over. Filming for the movie is slated to begin soon and it will be shot in Palakkad and Kochi. Music will be composed by Manikanthan Ayyappa while cinematography is by Ratheesh Ram. Other members of the crew include Art Director Joseph Nellikal and co-director Rishi Haridas.

