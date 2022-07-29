Malayalam Star Babu Antony’s Headmaster Released Today

National Award winning filmmaker Rajiv Nath’s latest movie Headmaster has been released in theatres today, July 29. The Babu Antony starrer Malayalam film is an adaptation of the popular short story Pothichor written by Karoor Neelakanta Pillai. The film has been produced by Sreelal Devaraj under the banner of Channel Five.

The film had already created a buzz among the moviegoers due its strong storyline. Karoor Neelakanta’s Pothichor revolves around the difficulties faced by school teachers in Kerala in the early years after India’s independence.

With Babu Antony as the central character, the film also features Devi, daughter of actor Jalaja, in the lead role. Headmaster ensemble the star cast of Sanju Sivaram, Jagadish, Balaji, Akash Raj (son of lyricist Rajeev Alunkal), Kaladi Jayan, Poojappura Radhakrishnan and Sethulakshmi among others.

Advertisement

Thampy Antony is playing the role of a headmaster and Babu plays his son. The movie portrays the fight of the headmaster against adverse situations to spread education in 1950’s Kerala.

The screenplay of the film has been written by director Rajiv Nath and KB Venu. Praveen Panicker and Beena Paul handled cinematography and editing, respectively, for the project .

Kavalam Sreekumar, the son of Master Kavalam Narayana Panicker, provided the background score for the first time. The lyrics are penned by Prabhavarma. The songs are sung by P Jayachandran and Nithya Mamman.

Film’s director Rajiv Nath has already given many hits including Theerangal, Kaveri, Swarnachamaram, Janani, Moksham, Poottu among others. The filmmaker won a National Award in 1998 for the film Janani.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here