Malayalam Star Mammootty Starts Shooting for Lijo Jose Pellissery's Film in Palani

Malayalam megastar Mammootty has started shooting for his next project titled Nanpakal Nerath Mayakkam. Directed by the acclaimed director Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film is reportedly being shot in Palani. Theni Eswar, who has also worked with Mammootty in films like Peranbu and Puzhu, is the cinematographer for this film as well.

Besides, according to some reports, director Lijo has also roped in some debutant actors from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The first-time collaboration between Mammootty and Lijo has led to expectations of this project.

Apart from the ongoing film, rumour has it that the two are going to work on another special project. Nanpakal Nerath Mayakkam is being produced by Mammootty himself under the newly launched production house, Mammootty Company. This film is expected to be a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual. The cast members confirmed for now are Mammootty and Ashokan.

Meanwhile, Mammootty has also finished shooting for his portions in the Telugu film Agent that stars Akhil Akkineni. Besides being the first collaboration between the actor-director duo of Mammootty and Loji, the movie also marks the maiden venture of the Malayalam superstar’s home banner.

The screenplay and dialogues of the film have been penned by S Hareesh while the story has been written by director Lijo himself. Senior actor Ashokan is going to play an important role in the film.

Mammootty has a busy schedule as he has to join another project after wrapping the shoot for this film. Apart from this, megastar’s CBI 5 has been delayed once again due to unknown reasons.

