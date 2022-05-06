Malayalam Star Manju Warrior in Ajith Kumar's AK61? What we Know

The makers of Ajith Kumar’s AK61 have signed Malayalam star Manju Warrier to play the female lead in the film. However, an official announcement is awaited. The actor is expected to join the set in the next few days, reports say.

Reportedly, H. Vinoth wanted a fresh combo for the film and he felt Manju Warrier would be appropriate for it. After playing a significant role in Dhanush’s 2019 movie Asuran, AK61 will be Manju’s second Tamil outing. She was last seen in Malayalam comedy-drama Lalitham Sundaram.

On the work front, she is now awaiting the release of her upcoming sci-fi comedy-drama, Jack and Jill, by Santosh Sivan. In addition, she is hands-full with a string of films in the pipeline — Meri Awaz Suno, Vellaripattanam, Ayisha, Padavettu, and her Hindi debut Amriki Pandit.

The production work for AK61, which is touted to be a heist thriller, is underway in Hyderabad. A huge set of mount road Chennai has been erected in a studio, where a major chunk of the film is being shot. The film’s storyline revolves around a bank, and how, after certain events, Ajith’s character gets involved.

Speaking of the technical crew, Nirav Shah is handling the camera, Ghibran is on board for music, and Supreme Sundar for stunts. For the unversed, AK61 marks the third collaboration between the blockbuster trio — Ajith, H Vinoth, and Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai, which was released in February in theatres.

The Tamil superstar has his next, tentatively titled AK62, with director Vignesh Shivan. The film will have Nayanthara as the female lead.

