Malayalam Star Prithiviraj Sukumar Says Pathaan May Mark Bollywood's Comeback

The huge success of various regional movies such as Kantara, RRR, and KGF 2, made 2022 stand out. Only a select few Bollywood movies such as Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Drishyam 2, were successful in engaging the viewers. Now, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has entered the debate and said that Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan may mark some sort of Bollywood comeback.

Prithviraj Sukumaran was speaking at Film Companion’s Roundtable Discussion where he said, “There have been occasions not too long ago when we’ve set down the table & pondered. How are they (Bollywood) doing it?"

“How are Hindi ventures making headway in this? How are they able to access such big international markets? That happened not too long ago. I’m not referring to the Middle Ages," he said. He further said that this is a phase and Pathaan can be a massive hit. The entire plot could simply shift if one blockbuster picture is followed by another huge film.

Advertisement

The Hindi movie Aiyyaa in which Prithviraj and Rani Mukherji appeared was a hit at the box office. The Lucifer actor has signed to act in the action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. On the work front, King Khan last appeared in Brahmastra, an Ayan Mukherji venture, in a cameo role.

In 2018, he starred with Katrina Kaif in Zero and played a prominent part. Despite Shah Rukh Khan’s commendable performance, the Anand L. Rai movie had a poor box office collection. After a 4-year hiatus, the actor is returning to the big screen with Pathaan.

Besharam Rang, the first track from the Siddharth Anand film, was recently released and featured Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone romancing in Spain. The Siddharth Anand film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. The project will hit the silver screen on January 25, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here