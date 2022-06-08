Malayalam Star Suresh Gopi’s Next Film Paappan To Hit Theatres Soon

Malayalam star Suresh Gopi’s Paappan is going to be released in theatres soon after multiple delays. Earlier reports said that the film would be released on Eid but it was delayed as the dubbing work for the film was not completed. Now, Suresh Gopi has announced that he has completed dubbing his portions of the crime drama and the film’s release date will be out soon.

The film scripted by RJ Shaan will mark Gopi’s collaboration with filmmaker Joshiy after almost a decade. The film is in the last stage of post-production work. Apart from Suresh Gopi, the movie assembles the star cast of Kaniha, Neeta Pillai, Nyla Usha, Gokul Suresh, Chandunath, Asha Sharath, Tini Tom and Vijayaraghavan.

Suresh Gopi plays Abraham Mathew Mathan, a retired cop, while Neeta, who was last seen in The Kung Fu Master, portrays the character of his daughter.

Suresh Gopi and Joshiy had previously collaborated on superhits like Lelam, Pathram, and Vazhunoor. Prior to Paappan, they worked together in the 2014 film Salmaan Kashmir, which was a box office flop.

According to reports, the popular filmmaker was planning to reunite with Mohanlal for a film scripted by Abhilash Chandran, the writer of Porinju Mariam Jose. While Joshiy had a first round of discussion with Mohanlal, nothing could be finalised. As the filmmaker is busy with the post production of Paappan these days he will decide about the next project after the release of the film.

