Malayalam Tv Actor Madhu Mohan Rubbishes Rumors Of His Death

Popular TV actor and producer Madhu Mohan is the latest to have been a victim of a death hoax. Since Friday afternoon, there have been reports circulating about his death. It had been reported that he passed away after being in the hospital for some time. However, the truth is the actor is very much well and alive. Let alone being hospitalized, Madhu Mohan is in fact in Chennai for a shoot at present and has now reacted to the rumors about his death.

Madhu Mohan has said that he has been receiving calls ever since the news spread and he has been reassuring those who are calling that he is alive, well and fine. An audio clip has also been circulating in which the actor is heard saying, “Yes it is me Madhu Mohan. I am alive," to someone who called him up.

The news first popped up on a YouTube channel and Madhu Mohan says that YouTube channels these days go to any lengths to increase viewership and it is wrong to do so. He stated that he is not interested in taking any legal steps against the channel for falsely reporting his death but he felt that the news portals that followed them should have first clarified with the concerned persons.

Also trying to take this whole thing on a humorous note, he said that according to common belief that a person’s lifespan increases when there are rumors about their death, he supposedly has a long life. Madhu Mohan started his career with Tamil serials and later became a pioneer of Malayalam television.

