Malayalam Version of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to Hit Theaters on Thursday

After its roaring success in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is all set to spread its charm in Mollywood. The Malayalam version of the film hit theatres today, October 20. Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran presented the film. Earlier, after watching Kantara, the actor was in awe and urged everyone to watch the movie in theatres.

The film has been receiving a positive response from the audience all over. Even many celebrities from south Indian cinema and Bollywood have shared much adulation for Rishab Shetty’s period action thriller.

The film is being praised for its great production quality, sound technical aspects, strong storyline, and of course for the magnificent performance of all the actors. The action entertainer is backed by Homable films, the producers of the blockbuster Kannada film KGF starring Yash.

Kantara, which translates to a mystical forest, is set in the 19th century in a village named Kundapur, where a king offers the local tribals a piece of land in exchange for a deity (Bhoota) that would present him with peace and happiness. Generations later, the successor of the king demands the land in return, and following this, he faces deadly consequences and perishes at Bhoota’s hands.

Surpassing Yash’s action entertainer KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara, written, directed, and acted by Rishab Shetty, has become the Indian movie with the highest IMDb rating of 9.4, at this time. In addition to Rishab playing the titular role of Kaadubettu Shiva, the film ensembles the cast of Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Kishore, and Pramod Shetty, among others in eminent roles.

