Male Actors Not Ready To Work With Me, Says Neena Gupta

Bollywood veteran actor Neena Gupta is a household name in the film industry not only for her exceptional acting skills but also for her bold choice of words. She is known to be someone unafraid of speaking her mind. Starting her acting career with the 1982 film Sath Sath, she has many noteworthy performances to her name like Bazar Sitaram, Yeh Nazdeekiya, and Aham.

In a recent interview with NDTV, the actor expressed how a director once made fun of her saying that no male actors were ready to work with her. Recalling the incident, Neena said that back when she had three to four projects lined up, she had asked the director to name the actor who was to be cast opposite her. In response, the director mocked Neena asking her instead to name someone who wants to work with her.

Neena rued that it was a very difficult situation for her as there were hardly any male actors who wanted to act opposite her. The Badhai Do actor claimed that although she looked younger than most young actresses, many of the male actors wanted to be a part of films that had younger female actors.

The mother of famous actor and fashion designer Masaba Gupta also took a dig at the ever-prevalent patriarchal society. She said with disappointment that society is never going to change.

Neena, who will be seen in the latest second season of Netflix’s Masaba Masaba is cast alongside popular television actor Ram Kapoor. Thanking Ram Kapoor, Neena said that he was the only one who wanted to be cast opposite Neena instead of any young actresses in the web series. She even expressed her gratitude for the Bade Acche Lagte Hai star.

Masaba Masaba Season 2 has become the most widely watched show on Netflix. Released on the OTT platform on July 29 this year, the film casts the real-life mother-daughter duo of Neena and Masaba Gupta. The web series revolves around striking the balance between one’s professional and personal lives. Ram Kapoor, opposite Neena Gupta, plays a titular role in the series as well.

