Malhar's Disguised Look From Jiv Maza Guntala Revealed, Fans Can't Wait to See New Twist

The plot in the Marathi show, Jiv Maza Guntala, is going to take an interesting turn now as the main lead’s wife, Antara, who used to work as a labourer in the factory owned by Malhar, is now about to expose the truth. She already has a huge plan in place for it. To carry out the plan, she has put Malhar in disguise. Currently, his new look is going viral on social media.

In disguise, Malhar is nearly unrecognisable and fans are saying that the get-up is incredible. His head is adorned with a red turban and he is wearing goggles. Two false teeth have also been implanted. His beard and hair have been dyed white. The purpose of this disguise is to expose the true workings of the factory before Malhar, and show him how his manager is exploiting the workers.

Viewers are eagerly waiting to see if Antara’s plan will accomplish what it means or just end up backfiring. If the plan succeeds, it will help stop the exploitation of workers and also bring Antara and Malhar closer.

Saurabh Chowgule plays the role of Malhar in the show ‘Jeev Mazha Guntala’. The rugged and handsome actor, who is gentle and kind at heart, has captivated the fans of the show. Saurab started his career as an engineering student but later decided to switch to acting. He had to struggle a lot to reach this point in his career. He had started his career in the theatres.

