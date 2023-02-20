Malayalam script writer Abhilash Pillai is currently on a roll. The writer had four releases last year, including the super hit film Unni Mukundan’s Malikappuram. The movie became the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. And now, he will collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter and Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 director Soundarya Rajinikanth.

In a recent interview Abhilash Pillai, who also wrote Amala Paul’s Tamil movie Cadaver, said, “I got a call from Soundarya after Malikappuram’s release, asking if we could meet. In Chennai, we met and talked about a project. I am currently working on its scripting. I am hoping we will be able to collaborate on a film this year."

So far, Abhilash’s scripts have included mass elements. Asked about the genre of the upcoming project, he said, “It’s too early to say anything about that. I only used a thread that Soundarya liked. That is something I am working on right now. It’s a multi-starrer with a big budget."

The writer’s career path differs from that of other recent Malayalam newcomers in that he has already collaborated with some of the industry’s top directors, including Vysakh directorial in Roshan Mathew starrer Night Drive, M Padmakumar in Indrajith Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramood starrer Pathaam Valavu.

“I had been working on this for eight years. It just so happened that when I finally got a break, I could work on two projects at the same time. I got to work with Vysakh chettan and Pappettan shortly after finishing the Amala Paul film. Then, there was Malikappuram. I also have a lot of opportunities in Malayalam. I’m not sure which film will go into production next, but I’m working on all of them at the same time," Abhilash added.

His last film Malikappuram was a Malayalam-language action-adventure drama. The movie was directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and featured Unni Mukundan, Deva Nandha and Sreepath in the lead roles. The film was released theatrically on December 30, 2022, and audiences gave the movie positive reviews. The movie is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu.

