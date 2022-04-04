Mallika Dua Wins Netizens’ Hearts as She Narrates Her Late Parents' Love Story; Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza React

It is always an emotional moment for a person to speak about their late family members. Not many could muster up the courage to recall their memories as it makes them emotional, and it is an overwhelming moment if one does so. Well that being said, Comedian Mallika Dua is recently winning Netizens’ hearts with her video in which she shared her late parents, Vinod Dua, and Dr Padmavati Dua’s love story. Actress Anushka Sharma shared the same video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Yes they are within you, This is ‘beautiful".

Taking to Instagram, Mallika has is heard saying, “Papa ji, a two-time BA fail, Doordarshan’s bekhauf anchor from the refugee colonies of Delhi and mummy aunty, a painstakingly simple, meticulous, Tamilian Doctor from Lady Irwin college who never even had a male friend. These two met and got married within 15 days, eloped of course but not from papa ji’s side because woh toh kisi ke baap se nahi darte hain na."

The Comedian continued to narrate her parents’ beautiful love story,and added, “They got married and lived together happily ever after, with a brief six month gap between their respective journeys to heaven. She in June and he in December. Makes sense, for they were as different as summer and winter. One was incapable of existing without the other".

For the unversed, the short clip was initially shared by Unerased poetry. Soon after the video went online, scores of Mallika’s fans and even Bollywood actresses reacted to the post. Dia Mirza dropped heart emoticons in the comment section, while Gauahar Khan wrote, “Awww".

Speaking about fans’ reactions, one of the social media users dropped a comment saying, “Thank you for making my heart filled with warmth." Another one commented, “My heart is full next time I’ll cook sambar for you while u read a book from papaji’s library."

For the uninitiated, both Vinod and Padmavati Dua were diagnosed with Covid 19 last year. Mallika’s mother breathed her last year on 11 June. Mallika’s father, Vinod Dua died on 4 December 2021.

