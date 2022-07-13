Mallika Sherawat Compares Gehraiyaan With Murder: 'What Deepika Padukone Did, I Did 15 Years Ago...'

Actress Mallika Sherawat believes that a good chunk of the film industry only talks about her body and glamour and that she hardly gets credit for her acting skills. The actress, in a recent interview, not only spoke about her career but also went on to compare her 2004 film Murder with Deepika Padukone’s recent release Gehraaiyan.

Speaking with Prabhat Khabar, the actress spoke about the changes the industry has seen with the advent of a new era. “Earlier, the heroines were either too good, sati-savitri types who were too innocent to know anything, or they were the characterless vamps. These were the only two types of roles written for heroines. The change that we see now, shows women as humans. She can be happy or sad. She can make mistakes, she can falter, and you love them despite all of that," she said.

Advertisement

Opening up about new-age actresses, Mallika added, “The heroines are more confident about their bodies as well. Such hue and cry was created when I did Murder. People said all kinds of things about the kiss and the bikini. What Deepika Padukone did in Gehraaiyaan, I did that 15 years ago, but people were too narrow-minded back then. I should tell you that a section of the industry and media was mentally torturing me. These people only talked about my body and glamour, not my acting. I worked in Dashavataram, Pyaar Ke Side Effects and Welcome but none talked about my acting."

While Anurag Basu’s Murder was an erotic romantic thriller based on the 2002 American Film Unfaithful, which itself was inspired by the French film The Unfaithful Wife, Shakun Batra’s Gehraaiyan was a romantic drama film that showcased the murky side of modern-age relationships.

Mallika Sherawat is all set for her upcoming release RK/RKay which is directed by Rajat Kapoor and features an assorted star cast of Kubra Sait, Rahul Bose, Ranvir Shorey, and Manu Rishi Chadha to name a few. The film has been doing the rounds at several Film Festivals including Shanghai International Film Festival and Austin Film Festival.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.