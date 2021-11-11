Mallika Sherawat: I'm A Bold, Daring Actress Who Loves To Take Risks And Work On My Terms | Exclusive

Mallika Sherawat returns to Bollywood after six years with horror outing Naagmati that went on floors earlier this week. The actress has recently worked in a couple of web series. The multi-lingual film features the actor in double role. In a brief conversation with News18.com, the actor talks about being selective about work, why she doesn’t want to compromise on her work and how she is prepping for the role.

>What made you decide on being a part of Naagmati?

Advertisement

I last worked on a Tamil film with Kamal Haasan in Dasavatharam. Naagmati presented me with the opportunity of working in Tamil films again. This film is an action horror thriller which also speaks about women empowerment. There are a lot of surprise elements in the film. Usually the horror genre becomes predictable but this film isn’t. Also, I play a double role in it — one of a warrior queen and the other of a mother. I think it’s the right time to do films like these.

>This is your first film where you are playing a double role.

Playing a dual role is always exciting for any actor because they get to switch between two characters in one film. I was nervous as well as excited to be play a double role. I am doing it for the first time. I have grown up watching many legendary actors including Hema Malini and Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) playing dual roles successfully. Whether I fail at it or excel at it is something I will get to know only when I begin shooting. Also, actors don’t get to do

>The film doesn’t have any hero. Does that put any pressure as the entire film is riding on your shoulder?

Previously only male actors would get the privilege to work in a film of this genre. But things are changing. I don’t have any pressure. It’s very rare that female actors get to work in period drama which involves action too. I feel when an actress gets to play a title role and that too in a female-centric film, it is good for the whole industry.

>How are you preparing for the role.

Advertisement

This film involves a lot of action, so I am doing a lot of training. I have insisted that I would doing my own action scenes. I don’t want to work with a body double as they do the job and actors take the credit and I am not interested in it. I am learning horse riding as we are planning to shoot with real horses. I also learnt sword-fighting because there are many scenes where I fight with a sword. I think doing the action sequences while wearing these heavy costumes including saris is going to be very tedious.

>Is there a reason why that you have been selective about your work?

Advertisement

I have the power to say no. I have earned a lot of money. It is important to do selective work and reinvent yourself rather than doing the same mundane stuff. I have done a lot of glamorous roles in the past and I don’t want to compromise now. I have seen that actresses who compromise end up getting meaty roles. Also, the role should challenge me as an actor. I am a very bold and daring actress. I love to take risks. I like to work on my own terms and conditions as I think I have earned that kind of reputation for myself.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.