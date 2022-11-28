Mallika Sherawat Starrer Pambattam Trailer Out! Watch It Here

Mallika Sherawat is currently making headlines for her upcoming multilingual movie Pambattam. Since it was announced, the film has created a buzz on social media. The makers recently launched the trailer of the movie. The trailer shared a few glimpses of Mallika Shehrawat’s royal look in the film Within a day of its release, the trailer received over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

Watch the trailer:

Pambattam is directed by VC Vadivudaiyan and bankrolled by V Palanivel under the banner of Vaithiyanandha Film Garden. This science fiction supernatural movie features Jeevan and Mallika Sherawat in the lead role, and Yashika Aannand, Suman, Rittika Sen, Salil Ankola, Saravanan, Sai Priya, Rikin, Livingston, Ramesh Kanna, Sakthi Saravanan, Cool Suresh, Karathe Rajan, Niyamat Khan and Andrea Kurunathan will be seen in supporting roles.

The cinematography and editing of the movie are done by Iniyan J Haris and Suresh URS. The choreography is handled by Asokraja. The movie will be released in five different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The songs for this movie are composed by music director Amrish.

Mallika Sehrawat is one of the popular actresses in the Bollywood cine industry. She is best known for her appearance in movies like Khwahish, Murder, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Welcome, Double Dhamaal, Hiss, etc.

Mallika Sehrawat was last seen in the Hindi-language comedy-drama film RK\RKAY. The movie is written and directed by Rajat Kapoor who featured alongside Mallika in the lead, along with Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chadha. The film appeared in international festivals like Shanghai International Film Festival and Austin Film Festival.

