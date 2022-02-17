Mallika Sherawat's Poolside Pictures Ooze Nothing But Summer Vibes

Mallika Sherawat needs no introduction. Over the years, the actor has gained enormous recognition for her daring and sensual on-screen performances. And now, Mallika is making waves for her presence on social media in addition to her on-screen performance.

Although the actor has been away from the spotlight, she keeps her admirers up to date with her gorgeous photos. The actor recently shared a series of photographs in which she was having a good time.

Her recent beach vacation took her to Goa. In one of the pictures, the Hiss actor posed by the poolside in a flowy, burnt orange halter neck dress, with traditional bohemian prints. The dress has a plunged neckline and a high slit, which helps her flaunt her toned legs. She accessorized her look with a sea green opera neckpiece and a pair of hoops.

“Enjoy life, have fun, be kind, have friends. Be honest. Laugh and make the most of it. It’s all we have got," read the caption to the pictures.

In another video, she can be seen drinking a cup of Jasmine green tea while soaking in a swimming pool wearing a camouflage print bikini.

Mallika became well-known for her daring on-screen roles. She rose from a tiny hamlet in Haryana to one of Bollywood’s most prominent stars. She became an instant fame in 2004 after appearing in Mukesh Bhatt’s Murder in which she was noted for her bold persona. The film went on to be one of the year’s biggest hits.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Mallika was contacted to be a participant on the ALTBalaji show Lock Up. However, there has been no formal confirmation.

